Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish policeman in hot water after leaving weapon in toilet

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 May 2018
12:25 CEST+02:00
policepistolgun

Share this article

Swedish policeman in hot water after leaving weapon in toilet
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 May 2018
12:25 CEST+02:00
A police officer in Sweden has faced disciplinary action after leaving his service weapon in the lavatory of a petrol station.

The officer will be fined 25 percent of his wages for five days, reports newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The forgetful officer is reported to have made the error during a critical phase of an operation against violent crime in western Sweden, according to the report.

A subsequent visitor to the facilities found the gun, which was kept in a safe place until it was eventually recovered.

The police’s disciplinary board took the decision to dock the officer’s wages as punishment for his forgetfulness, Dagens Nyheter reports via the Siren news agency.

The high-pressure situation in which the mistake was made was taken into consideration in determining the penalty.

The officer is also reported to have attempted to rectify the error by trying to find the gun after losing it.

Similar episodes of police weapons being forgotten and left in public places have occurred before in Sweden, as well as in neighbouring Denmark.

A Stockholm police officer previously left her service pistol in a restaurant toilet near Ödeshög, Dagens Nyheter writes.

In that instance, the officer also attempted to retrieve the lost weapon, eventually tracking it down to find it in the possession of a private citizen. The gun’s magazine was reportedly loaded with eight cartridges.

She was given a penalty of five days’ wages for misconduct.

Last year, a policeman in Denmark forgot to take his gun with him from a visit to a lavatory at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament.

And in 2016, a police officer left his weapon on the floor of a toilet at a police station in Sweden's Jämtland region, reportedly due to being upset by a break-up with his girlfriend.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old detained for firing 'high calibre weapon' at Swedish police officer's house

policepistolgun
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to make the most of Sweden's public holidays in 2018
  2. Swedish town that approved a mosque's calls to prayer had previously rejected church bells
  3. UN 'concerned' about level of racism in Sweden
  4. Charges filed in largest-ever drug seizure in southern Sweden
  5. What you need to know (but are too cool to ask) about Eurovision hopeful Benjamin Ingrosso
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/05
Pregnant in Sweden
12/05
Aquarium and water quality in Stockholm
12/05
If there is any doubt about
12/05
Inbreeding at Swedish university
12/05
Finding my way around the healthcare system
12/05
What salary percentage to pay for rent/utilities
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/05
Are you an EU-citizen living in Stockholm?
11/05
City bike for sale
11/05
City bike
07/05
Regular Home Cleaning in Stockholm
02/05
Looking for partnership with Swedish/English translator
30/04
seeking info on Hildegard Natalia dahren nee nilsson
View all notices
Advertisement