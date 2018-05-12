Swedish policeman in hot water after leaving weapon in toilet

<p>The officer will be fined 25 percent of his wages for five days, reports newspaper <a href="https://www.dn.se/nyheter/sverige/polis-straffas-for-att-han-glomde-sitt-vapen-pa-en-toalett/" target="_blank">Dagens Nyheter</a>.</p><p>The forgetful officer is reported to have made the error during a critical phase of an operation against violent crime in western Sweden, according to the report.</p><p>A subsequent visitor to the facilities found the gun, which was kept in a safe place until it was eventually recovered.</p><p>The police’s disciplinary board took the decision to dock the officer’s wages as punishment for his forgetfulness, Dagens Nyheter reports via the Siren news agency.</p><p>The high-pressure situation in which the mistake was made was taken into consideration in determining the penalty.</p><p>The officer is also reported to have attempted to rectify the error by trying to find the gun after losing it.</p><p>Similar episodes of police weapons being forgotten and left in public places have occurred before in Sweden, as well as in neighbouring Denmark.</p><p>A Stockholm police officer previously left her service pistol in a restaurant toilet near Ödeshög, Dagens Nyheter writes.</p><p>In that instance, the officer also attempted to retrieve the lost weapon, eventually tracking it down to find it in the possession of a private citizen. The gun’s magazine was reportedly loaded with eight cartridges.</p><p>She was given a penalty of five days’ wages for misconduct.</p><p>Last year, <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20170307/danish-police-officer-left-pistol-in-toilet">a policeman in Denmark forgot to take his gun with him from a visit to a lavatory at Christiansborg</a>, the seat of the Danish parliament.</p><p>And in 2016, a police officer left his weapon on the floor of a toilet at a police station in Sweden's Jämtland region, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20160712/dumped-police-left-his-gun-in-the-toilet">reportedly due to being upset by a break-up with his girlfriend.</a></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171101/20-year-old-detained-for-firing-high-calibre-weapon-at-swedish-police-officers-house">20-year-old detained for firing 'high calibre weapon' at Swedish police officer's house</a></strong></p>