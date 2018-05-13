Sweden sends 900 metres of flood barrier as water rises in north

The area is at increasing risk of major flood damage, reports Sveriges Radio P4 Norrbotten.

Barriers to protect against flooding were expected to arrive in the Lapland city of Luleå on Sunday morning, according to the report. The exact allocation of the resources is yet to be decided.

“It looks as this stage as though they will be placed in Haparanda,” response team leader Niklas Bergman told the radio station.

The Haparanda municipality sits at the top of the Gulf of Bothnia adjacent to the border with Finland.

Finnish emergency services are also reported to have on Sunday place barriers around the Torne River to keep high water levels in check.

Weather agency SMHI has issued a Class 3 warning for Norrbotten's coastal and inland areas as well as the coasts in bordering Västerbotten.

The level of warning signifies flooding that can endanger the public and disrupt infrastructure, along with a risk of flooded houses and roads.

Water levels are expected to increase further during Sunday, primarily in upstream northwestern areas.

READ ALSO: Heavy snow melt blows open dam door in Sweden