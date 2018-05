The 31-year-old man was arrested shortly before Christmas for his role in a failed terror plot that was hatched with a 21-year-old Syrian man in November 2016.

According to police, the two men planned to stab people at random in Copenhagen and then detonate one or more bombs in the Danish capital.

Their plan was thwarted when the younger man was stopped attempted to cross the border from Germany to Denmark. The 21-year-old, also a Syrian asylum seeker, was reportedly carrying 17,000 matches, two kitchen knives and six walkie-talkies when the German police arrested him.

The two men were reportedly recruited and brought together by Isis. The younger of the two was convicted by a German court in July 2016, when it was documented that he had declared in writing that he was willing to kill in the name of the terrorist group.

The foiled plot was an apparent suicide mission. When crossing into Denmark, the 21-year-old had no change of clothes and just a small amount of cash. Farewell letters and bomb-making instructions were found in his phone.

The 31-year-old who on Monday had his police custody extended through June 11th has declared himself innocent.

Monday’s court proceedings in Copenhagen occurred behind closed doors and prosecutor Sonja Hedegaard was unwilling to provide any additional details about the case, including when the man is expected to face trial.