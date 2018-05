Swedish authorities researched 441 swimming spots across the country – so-called ‘EU beaches', which means they are part of the union's clean bathing water scheme and get their water quality assessed on a regular basis, including the levels of e-coli bacteria and intestinal enterococci.

A total of 353 (up from 333 last year) beaches were rated "excellent". Only two were found to have "poor" water quality. The rest were either given a stamp of "good", "satisfactory" or were not assessed.

The report by the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management (Havs- och vattenmyndigheten) and the Public Health Authority (Folkhälsomyndigheten) was presented on Tuesday and can be read in Swedish here. All the designated EU beaches in Sweden can be found on this map.

The quality of water at Swedish beaches has improved in recent years. While the country has a reputation as one of the cleanest countries in Europe, its beaches were found to be among the dirtiest in the EU in a report produced ahead of the summer season of 2015.