Stockholm trains at standstill after track fire

File photo of Stockholm's central train station. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

Commuters were left stranded after a fire on the railway track north of Stockholm.

All railway traffic north of Stockholm – including commuter and long-distance trains and the Arlanda Express – pulled to a halt after an electric wire was torn down at Upplands Väsby and caused a fire just before Wednesday rush hour.

Fire and rescue services were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze, but the wire had to be fixed before traffic could resume, a Transport Administration (Trafikverket) spokesperson told The Local.

Replacement buses were called in to replace trains between Häggvik and Märsta. Travellers going to Uppsala should then take bus 583 to Arlanda and change there to bus 801 to Uppsala.

Trains were expected to start running again at around 7pm, but knock-on delays were expected.