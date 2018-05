"It is primarily individuals who pay attention to propaganda, take on the message of violence and can choose to act on it," NCT head Linda Thörnell told Sveriges Radio.

Terror attacks between 2017 and 2018 have largely been carried out by individuals with knives, small arms and vehicles, the centre noted, and the 2017 truck attack in Stockholm in which five people were killed matched that pattern.

READ ALSO: The biggest terror threat to Sweden in 2017

According to Thörnell many are still adopting the Isis ideology despite the terror group losing ground in Iraq and Syria.

"Isis continues to inspire attacks, and above all for people to do what they can with the resources they have at home."

The terror threat level in Sweden remains at three (“elevated”) on a scale from one to five, where it has stayed since 2010.