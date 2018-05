The Swedes notably hit three goals in the space of as many minutes in a decisive second period.

Sweden will now face Switzerland who saw off Canada 3-2 in their semi-final.

After cruising through the pool phase Sweden were put to the test by Latvia in a 3-2 quarter-final win. But any American hopes of doing likewise melted before the halfway point of a decidedly one-sided encounter. A 15th-minute goal by Viktor Arvidsson may have left the USA with some belief of getting back into contention. But a three-minute lapse in concentration during a more lively second period proved costly.