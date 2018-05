Police are treating the fire as an arson attack, according to P4 Malmö.

According to officials, a person entered the Islamic Cultural Center’s prayer room to purposely set the fire. The fire had the potential to spread to connected apartments, Magnus Carlsson of the Hässleholm Rescue Service said.

“The mosque that was burned is located on the ground floor of a rental building,” he told P4 Malmö.

No one was injured in the fire and the building itself escaped major damage. However, everything inside of the mosque was completely destroyed. Five apartment residences were evacuated in connection with the fire.

As of Sunday, police had not identified a suspect.