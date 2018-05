Stevenson, a 40-year-old southpaw, kept the title after two judges scored the bout 114-114 and the third saw Jack as a 115-113 winner in the title bout at Toronto. In a fight nobody lost, both fighters saw themselves as winners.

"I thought I definitely won the fight," Jack said. "No judge had him winning."

Stevenson's record went to 29-1-1 while Jack settled for his third career draw against 22 wins and a lone defeat.

"I feel I win the fight," Stevenson said. "I hurt him in the body. He got slowed down. I keep pressure on him. He moved slick but I touched him more all the time. I think I win this fight."

All three judges awarded Jack the 12th round to lift him into the draw, which could set the stage for a title rematch.

"I feel I win this fight but Badou is a good fighter, two-time world champion," Stevenson said. "I can give him a rematch if he needs one."

Jack is ready, but wants Stevenson to fight outside Canada for the first time since September 2011. On Twitter, the Swedish slugger set the stage for another bout against the Canadian.