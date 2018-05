International students make up almost 10 percent of Stockholm's total university student population, according to Staf – Stockholm's Academic Forum – an organization comprised of the City of Stockholm and 18 institutions of higher education operating in the Swedish capital.

The number of internationals rose by 14 percent in the past two years alone, compared to eight percent overall in Sweden in the same period, according to a new report by the organization.

The Indian student body grew the most (21 percent) in those years. That puts India in fifth place in Stockholm in terms of number of students, just behind Germany, Finland, China and France.

The majority of internationals are studying at Stockholm University (3,826), KTH Royal Institute of Technology (3,063) and Sweden's best-known university of medicine the Karolinska Institute (831).

The Stockholm School of Economics has the highest proportion of foreign students, with internationals making up 27 percent of its student body – an increase of 12 percent in two years.

University education is generally free in Sweden, but the number of overseas students dropped sharply in 2011 after the country introduced tuition fees for non-EU/EEA students. However, the figures (from 2016/2017) presented in Staf's new report bring Stockholm close to its pre-tuition-fee levels.

Where do Stockholm's international students come from?

1. Germany (725)

2. Finland (689)

3. China (659)

4. France (483)

5. India (333)

6. Italy (331)

7. Spain (281)

8. Greece (270)

9. United States (261)

10. Netherlands (248)

