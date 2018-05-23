Belarus ends diplomatic 'Ice Age' with Sweden six years after teddy bear spat

<p><a href="http://thelocal.se/tag/belarus" target="_blank">Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko</a> appointed foreign ministry spokesman Dmitry Mironchik as the new ambassador to Sweden, his official website said.</p><p>The move ended hostile relations dating back to July 2012 when a group of <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20120704/41816" target="_blank">Swedish activists parachuted teddy bears</a> carrying pro-democracy messages into the ex-Soviet country.</p><p>Mironchik told Belarusian state television that “now we can say the Ice Age in relations between Belarus and Sweden has officially ended”.</p><p>Lukashenko was furious after activists managed to fly a small plane into Belarusian air space from Lithuania and drop some 800 toys, attached to little parachutes and holding signs calling for freedom of speech and human rights.</p><p>The Belarusian strongman, who has been in power since 1994, reacted by <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20120808/42492" target="_blank">expelling Swedish diplomats and recalling Belarusian diplomats</a>, although Belarus and Sweden never severed diplomatic ties.</p><p>Lukashenko also fired the foreign minister, the country’s top border control official and the air force commander. A border guard was jailed for failing to report the plane.</p><p>The European Union in 2016 lifted sanctions against Belarus for an improved human rights record, including the release of political prisoners.</p><p>Sweden in 2015 appointed an ambassador to Belarus.</p><p>The Belarusian move comes as the Swedish government on Monday <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180521/sweden-releases-updated-booklet-of-war-precautions" target="_blank">presented a pamphlet</a> on what households should do to prepare for possible war amid soaring tensions with Russia.</p>