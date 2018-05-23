Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish gaming giant Avalanche Studios to open new Malmö office

23 May 2018
Swedish gaming giant Avalanche Studios to open new Malmö office
The Avalanche Studios office in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
23 May 2018
Leading Swedish games developer Avalanche Studios has announced an expansion, with a new studio to open in southern city Malmö.

Best known for the "Just Cause" series, Avalanche has its headquarters in Stockholm and an office in New York, and says its Malmö branch will focus on developing "relatively small and flexible projects" based on current and future intellectual properties.

"It's been hard to decide where to open our new studio. Sweden offers many locations with potential, but we feel that Malmö ticks all the boxes," Avalanche Studios CEO Pim Holfve said in a statement.

"I'm convinced the new studio will be beneficial for both Avalanche Studios and for the already impressive game development community in and around Malmö."

An image from the "Mad Max" game developed by Avalanche. Photo: Avalanche Studios

The city in southern Sweden was chosen because of its unique location – Malmö has close links with Danish capital Copenhagen thanks to the Öresund Bridge – and its "thriving development community", Avalanche explained.

Malmö is already home to Massive Entertainment, which last year was commissioned to work on the huge Avatar games project.

Avalanche's Malmö studio will make use of senior developers from their Stockholm office as well as new employees.

