1. Way out West

Way Out West is likely the most unmissable festival in Sweden. Popular among Stockholm hipsters venturing out of the capital, the environmentally friendly music festival takes place in the amazing surroundings of Slottskogen Park in Gothenburg. Keep your August 9th-11th free this year if you don't want to miss this event which will welcome great artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop, Arcade Fire, Lykke Li and rapper Kendrick Lamar. A festival pass costs 1,995 kronor for three days. Don't wait too long to book if you want to find accommodation, because the festival has no camping site.



Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

2. Peace and love

First held in 1999 as a reaction to violence and hate, the Peace and Love Festival is now an international platform to advocate for human rights and anti-racism movements. It is held in the town of Borlänge in Dalarna from July 5th-7th. This year it welcomes popular Swedish artists Darin and Linnea Henriksson, both discovered by reality-competition talent show 'Idol'. You will also find Swedish musician Oskar Linnros and punk rock legend Thåström. International artists? How about Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies and Jamaican reggae band Inner Circle. Tickets cost 1,395 kronor for three days.



Festival often goes with rainy camping. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

3. Summerburst

With two opportunities you can't miss this electro music festival which descends on Gothenburg on June 1st-2nd and Stockholm on June 15th-16th. This year Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Kungs and Swedish DJ duo Galantis are among the DJs set to hit the stage. A two-day ticket costs 1,295 kronor.



French DJ David Guetta's performance at Summerburst in Stockholm. Photo:Christine Olsson/TT

4. Sweden Rock Festival

This annual Swedish rock festival, first held in 1992, is staged in Norje outside Sölvesborg in southern Sweden, from June 6th-9th. Known for its diverse genres of rock, the festival this year welcomes big names such as British band Iron Maiden, the godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne as well as veterans Judas Priest. Tickets are on sale for 690 and 990 kronor.



The Swedish metal band In flames performing at Sweden Rock Festival 2017. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

5. Storsjöyran

Storsjöyran, or just Yran, is one of the oldest Swedish festivals, first held back in the early 60s. It takes place in Östersund and was initially created by the people of this comparatively sparsely populated area to show the rest of Sweden that they are people who have the "zest, courage and knowledge to create a festival of international size and standard". They have gone well and beyond proving that and today the festival gathers around 35,000-40,000 visitors every year. German electro music pioneers Kraftwerk, Sweden's homegrown artist Zara Larsson, Ziggy Marley (son of reggae icon Bob Marley), Australian rock band Wolfmother and lots of other artists from different genres will hit the stage between July 27th and 28th. You will have to spend 1,395 kronor for the two days of festival.

6. Åmål's blues fest

Åmål's blues fest is an international blues festival and the most visited blues festival in Sweden since the start in 1992. Everything is centrally located in the town of Åmål on Lake Vänern's beautiful shore. The festival takes place across the town with music in the streets, squares, cafés and restaurants. It will take place from July 12th-15th. A two-day ticket costs 400 to 750 kronor.

7. We are Sthlm

We are Sthlm is the Europe's largest youth festival for 13-19-year-olds. It takes place in Kungsträdgården in Stockholm and is completely free. Put August 14th-18th in your diary, every day from 2pm to 10pm.



We are Sthlm 2017. Photo: Anders Winklund/TT

8. Statement festival

The newest festival in this list was created on comedian Emma Knyckare's initiative as a reaction to allegations of sexual assaults towards women at several music festivals. It has been widely referred to as a "man-free festival" and will only welcome women, non-binary persons and trans persons. The goal is to create a safe space at festivals, Knyckare told The Local in an interview. It will take place from August 31st-September 1st in Gothenburg. The tickets for the two days cost 850 to 1100 kronor.

ALLA DAGAR ÄR VÅRA DAGAR. Ett inlägg delat av Statement Festival (@statementfestival) 8 Mar 2018 kl. 12:14 PST

9. Öland Roots

Öland Roots is a reggae festival organized by young people on the island of Öland. Put July 12th-14th in your diary and save up 1,495 kronor for a three-day ticket including camping.

10. EuroPride

Founded in 1998, Stockholm Pride is now the largest LGBTIQ-event (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer) in Scandinavia as well as the largest annual event in Stockholm. This year, the organization gets to hold the festival under the EuroPride title. From July 27th to August 5th you will find Pride hubs and pop-ups where EuroPride visitors can meet and take part in different events all around the city. You don't want to miss the Pride Parade on August 4th, which will see around 60,000 people marching and 500,000 bystanders, all celebrating human rights. Gothenburg will also host EuroPride this year, from August 14th-19th.



Stockholm Pride 2016. Photo: Erik Nylander/TT