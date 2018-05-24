Ikea recalls faulty bikes over fears they 'lead to falls'

<p>"Customers that have a Sladda bicycle are urged to stop using it and to return it to any Ikea store for a full refund," the DIY mammoth said in a statement.</p><p>The company has sold some 6,000 Sladda bicycles for a starting price of 500 euros ($585) in 26 countries since launch in August 2016 -- with about a third sold in Sweden.</p><p>In its statement, Ikea said it had been informed that the bike's "drive belt can suddenly snap, which in turn can lead to falls".</p><p>The company has been informed of 11 accidents, with two people suffering minor injuries as a result.</p><p>Sladda accessory owners will also be reimbursed for their purchases, Ikea said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20160629/why-these-recalled-ikea-drawers-can-result-in-death" target="_blank">Why these recalled Ikea drawers 'can result in death'</a></p>