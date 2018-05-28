Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
20-year-old man shot dead in Malmö

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 May 2018
07:44 CEST+02:00
malmöshootingcrime

Police at the scene in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 20-year-old man was shot to death in Malmö.

The alarm was raised just after midnight after shots were heard in Kroksbäck in the south of the city. An injured man was found and taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Several people were at the scene when police arrived but they are not suspects.

"First there was one shot, then two or three seconds later another. Then five or six shots more," a resident told the local Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Forensics experts analysed the scene during the night and police are attempting to gather more information on what happened.

"No one has been arrested and there are no suspects," Magnus Lefèvre from the police told news agency TT.

The shooting comes around a week after a 30-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in his car in a location close to this weekend’s incident. That man also died from his injuries.

IN FIGURES: 2017's shootings in Sweden

malmöshootingcrime
