The absolute best spots for a swim in Stockholm

As the heatwave continues to hit Sweden, it's the perfect opportunity to sample the swimming spots the city has on offer.

Here are the top ten, in no particular order. Don't forget your towel!

1. Vinterviken

In Vinterviken, you can find two swimming spots: Örnbergsbadet and Trekantsbadet. Örnbergsbadet is located by the cliffs near Hägerstenshamnen and next to a marina. Trekantsbadet is on Lake Trekanten in Liljeholmen. The lake is surrounded by settlements and roads, but there are also nice park and nature areas around the lake.

How to get there: closest T-bana Örnsberg or Liljeholmen if you want to go the lake.

Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT

2. Långholmsbadet

Långholmens strandbad is located on the northern part of Långholmen near the Långholm prison museum. It offers sand and lawn areas for sunbathing. There are several toilets and café, ice cream shop and restaurant. This beach offers stunning views of the Västerbron bridge and Kungsholmen across the water.

How to get there: closest T-bana Hornstull



Photo: Niklas Larsson/TT

3. Blå Lagunen

The Swedish Blue Lagoon situated in Ekerö is an old quarry that has been filled with water. The colour of the water is what earned the spot its nickname, which translates to Blue Lagoon in English. It's surrounded by trees and woods and on one side there is a large and sloping sandy beach. But you've been warned, the water is usually quite cold indeed.

How to get there: Bus from Brommaplan

Gäller att ta vara på sista semesterdagen Ett inlägg delat av Johan Ågren (@johan_ogge) 11 Aug 2017 kl. 12:49 PDT

4. Hellasgården

This place in Nacka offers beautiful scenery and good facilities for getting changed as well as some spots to get food. Because the lake is small, it gets warm earlier in the year.

How to get there: Bus 401 from Slussen

5. Oxhålsbadet

Located on the residential island of Stora Essingen, Oxhålsbadet is a pretty calm place surrounded by nature. You'll find three large bridges with bathing ladders and seating. There are also grass areas and a picnic deck as well as barbecue area.

How to get there: Bus to Flottbrovägen

Ett inlägg delat av Miina Kuusela (@miinakuusela) 10 Jul 2017 kl. 1:27 PDT

6. Brunnsviksbadet

Facing Hagaparken, this beach with rocks has four small grassy areas. There you find a small fixed platform leading to two floating bridges with bathing ladders.

How to get there: closest T-bana Universitetet

7. Fredhällsbadet

On the western shore of Kungsholmen you'll find Fredhällsbadet. It's a rocky bathing spot with bridges. Inside the area is a smaller lawn and a wooden deck. A café is open during the summer season inside the swimming area.

How to get there: closest T-bana Kristineberg



Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

8. Solviksbadet

Solviksbadet is a large swimming area adjacent to Alviksvägen in Bromma. There is a sandy beach, a lawn area and lots of facilities such as changing cabins, showers and toilets.

How to get there: Cçlosest T-bana Alvik and then tramway to Smedslätten

9. Tanto strandbad

This beach spot is actually quite close to the city centre, at the south end of Drakenberg park in Södermalm. It is the perfect place to go for a dip during lunch breaks although it can be easily crowded considering the size of the beach and the location.

How to get there: closest T-bana Hornstull



Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

10. Ängbybadet

And lastly, this spot offers a large swimming area with two sandy beaches and large lawns. The bathing area is accessible to disabled people with its two concrete ramps which permit people with wheelchair to easily reach the water.

How to get there: closest T-bana Ängbyplan