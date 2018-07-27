Zlatan Ibrahimovic helps LA Galaxy fightback in 'El Trafico' derby

<p>In another pulsating edition of Major League Soccer's newest city rivalry, Galaxy conjured two goals in the final eight minutes to grab a share of the points at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.</p><p>The Western Conference duel echoed the two teams' first meeting in March, when LAFC blew a 2-0 lead before sliding to a 3-2 defeat after two goals from Ibrahimovic on his debut.</p><p>On Thursday, the former Swedish international striker was involved again as Galaxy staged a repeat Houdini act to claim a draw.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180630/zlatan-to-power-mls-all-stars-against-juventus" target="_blank">Zlatan to power MLS Allstars against Juve</a></p><p>LAFC had looked to be cruising to victory after goals in the opening 20 minutes from Mexican international striker Carlos Vela and veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen.</p><p>But with Bob Bradley's side seemingly poised to take all three points, Galaxy battled back.</p><p>Ibrahimovic created the first goal, showing great determination down the right flank to whip in a cross for Romain Alessandrini to sweep home on 82 minutes.</p><p>Four minutes later, a terrible blunder from Andre Horta gifted Galaxy their second.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'M8CAgJweyLI\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>There appeared to be little danger when Horta picked up the ball in the Galaxy half.</p><p>But a wayward back pass to goalkeeper Tyler Miller went straight to Galaxy forward Ola Kamara.</p><p>Kamara duly rounded Miller and tucked away the finish to seal a dramatic draw.</p><p>The draw leaves LAFC second in the Western Conference, three points adrift of leaders FC Dallas, who have played a game fewer.</p><p>Galaxy remain in fourth spot.</p>