At present UD does not have information on who the people are or their condition, and opted not to comment on Israel's interception of the boat in international waters.

"What I can say is that UD has information on seven Swedish citizens being detained. Sweden's embassy in Tel Aviv has been in contact with the people," Moa Haeggblom from UD told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: Israel intercepts Swedish Gaza-bound activist boat

The vessel, named "Freedom for Gaza", was intercepted on August 4th and taken to Israel's port Ashdod as it attempted to "break the blockade" on Gaza, its organisers said – the second such boat of the "Freedom Flotilla" prevented from doing so.

"The (military) clarified to the ship's passengers that they are violating the legal naval blockade and that any humanitarian merchandise can be transferred to Gaza through the Port of Ashdod," an Israeli military statement noted.

A total of 12 people including seven Swedes were on board the "Freedom for Gaza". Israeli authorities told news agency Reuters that the passengers have been detained and will be sent home by flight.