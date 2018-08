July 2018 was the warmest on record, and over the past three months there has been little rain across large parts of the country. The government last week announced 1.2 billion kronor ($137 million) in aid to help farmers hit hard by the drought.

The extreme impact of the warm, dry summer has pushed climate issues up to the second most important issue for voters in Sweden's September election, one survey said.

Pictures from the EU's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus show just how much the landscape in many parts of Sweden has changed compare to last summer.





Stockholm in 2017. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Stockholm in 2018. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Jönköping in 2017.Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esas

Jönköping in 2018.Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Skåne in 2017. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Skåne in 2018. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Östergötland in 2017. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Östergötland in 2018. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Uppsala in 2017. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Uppsala in 2018. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Västra Götaland in 2017. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa

Västra Götaland in 2018. Photo: Rymdstyrelsen/Google/Esa