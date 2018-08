Swedish police found documents on the Nazi party member’s computer with information about two journalists working for Mittmedia, one of Sweden’s largest media groups.

The files also included photos of the reporters’ homes, Swedish news agency TT reported.

Authorities also found a home-made shotgun and ammunition in the suspect’s possession, as well as silencers and a contraption designed to fire the concealed weapon from inside a bag.

Government Security Service Säpo is taking part in investigations as they have also previously impounded countless DIY weapons at the homes of several NMR members

The man denied all knowledge of the documents and claimed to have no intention of harming the journalists.

Police also found a transmission breaker at the NMR member’s home, a breach of the Electronic Communications Act.

His hearing begins on August 23 at Sundsvalls District Court in Västernorrland County.

