He is particularly hopeful for the city of Ludvika, where he sat on the local municipality for four years after being elected as a Sweden Democrat, the far-right party which became the third largest in Sweden in the 2014 election.

Öberg gleefully tweeted that "National Socialism is back for real" when a recent YouGov poll showed parties outside the mainstream garnering a combined total of 4.7 percent, a result also celebrated by the newly formed far-right Alternativ för Sverige (AfD) party. This figure however includes the results of almost 30 parties

David Holm, legal advisor at the Swedish Election Authority, said the authority has no power to deny a far-right or neo-Nazi group the right to participate in an election.

"What we do not do is to look at the politics of the party," he said. "All we do is to look into the question as to whether the party denomination can be confused with another one. That's it."

The group's application was accepted shortly after it was submitted on January 29th.



Jonathan Leman, researcher for anti-extremist magazine Expo, said the party’s decision to put forward candidates was significant.

"This is the first election where they are participating and they have quite high expectations," he told The Local.

But he said that he was sceptical of their chances, partly with the competition they face for the votes of disaffected Sweden Democrat voters from AfS.

"I think not enough voters are ready to vote for a Nazi party, but also in this right-nationalist environment, they have a lot of competition from AfS," he said.

"They want to position themselves as a radical alternative to the Sweden Democrats, and AfS are doing exactly the same thing."