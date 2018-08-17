Sweden's Princess Estelle to start school at 'elite' institution
Princess Estelle at the celebrations for Crown Princess Victoria's birthday in July. Photo: Erik Simander/TT
17 August 2018
10:54 CEST+02:00
Melanie Aronson’s first taste of Sweden came in 2014, when she moved to Malmö on a Fulbright Scholarship. Armed with two master’s degrees, one in Documentary Film and another in Anthropology, she set out to film a documentary about immigration and integration in Sweden. It was through this project she first identified a need for her company, friend-finding app Panion.