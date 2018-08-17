Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Update: 16 injured after Flixbus travelling from Stockholm to Berlin tips over in crash

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 August 2018
09:13 CEST+02:00
crashflixbusberinrostockautobahn

Share this article

Update: 16 injured after Flixbus travelling from Stockholm to Berlin tips over in crash
Rescue workers at the scene of the crash on Autobahn 19 at Linstow, Rostock, on Friday morning. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 August 2018
09:13 CEST+02:00
Several people have been injured after a long-distance bus to Berlin crashed on Friday morning.

The bus was travelling on Autobahn 19 at Linstow, a district in Rostock, Mecklenberg-Western Pomerania, when the incident happened.

According to Danish media reports and Swedish media reports, the bus was travelling from Stockholm in Sweden and had picked up passengers in Copenhagen before the crash in Germany.

A police spokesman in Rostock said 16 people were injured. It is thought that the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

Emergency service workers at the scene of the crash. Photo: DPA

The Autobahn has been closed in the direction of Berlin since 6.30am.

According to police, eight people were seriously injured and 10 other people suffered less serious injuries. One of the passengers became stuck and had to be cut out of the bus by rescuers. No other vehicles are involved in the incident.

The police could not say if the bus driver had also sustained injuries.

A spokesman for the district of Rostock said there were a total of 55 passengers on the bus at the time.

Several fire brigades, rescue workers and three helicopters were deployed to the site.

Helicopters were deployed to assist during the incident. Photo: DPA

A Flixbus spokeswoman confirmed that the vehicle was a long-distance bus from their company.

 

 

crashflixbusberinrostockautobahn
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Two arson suspects held over West Sweden car fires
  2. VIDEO: Masked thugs torch cars in Swedish suburb
  3. RECIPE: How to make a Swedish prawn sandwich
  4. Arson suspect held in Turkey over Sweden car fires
  5. Woman wins handshake discrimination case in Sweden

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The entrepreneur who relocated her company from New York to Malmö

Melanie Aronson’s first taste of Sweden came in 2014, when she moved to Malmö on a Fulbright Scholarship. Armed with two master’s degrees, one in Documentary Film and another in Anthropology, she set out to film a documentary about immigration and integration in Sweden. It was through this project she first identified a need for her company, friend-finding app Panion.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Two arson suspects held over West Sweden car fires
  2. VIDEO: Masked thugs torch cars in Swedish suburb
  3. RECIPE: How to make a Swedish prawn sandwich
  4. Arson suspect held in Turkey over Sweden car fires
  5. Woman wins handshake discrimination case in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Cheap web hosting companies in Sweden
17/08
Property sharing process
17/08
Explosions in Sweden. Bombs away.
17/08
Child Support Sweden
17/08
Having an affair in Sweden
17/08
Nazi threat in Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Room to rent
15/08
Labourer wanted for block paving job
15/08
One room in Stockholm
15/08
Room
07/08
Need private apt. for rent from 11 Aug - 20 sept
07/08
Dog Walker
View all notices
Advertisement