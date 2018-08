Sweden's Armed Forces said one of its Jas Gripen jets crashed eight kilometres north of Ronneby in the Blekinge region after a bird strike.

"The pilot bailed out and he has apparently waved at the rescue helicopter and he seems to be okay at least. We don't know much more at the moment," spokesperson Johan Lundberg told the TT news agency.

The alarm was raised at 9.41am after a witness saw a low-flying aircraft and then a pillar of smoke.

The pilot has been taken to hospital, but he is said to be in good condition "under the circumstances".

No third party is thought to have been injured in the crash. Police and the Armed Forces are cordoning off the spot where the aircraft went down.