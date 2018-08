Postnord plans to raise prices by introducing a "capacity supplement" in order to compensate for the increased costs it incurs during the pre-holiday rush, such as paying for additional transport.



The extra fee will apply between November 15th and December 31st, covering Black Friday as well as the Christmas break. The cost will be four kronor per parcel and will only apply to business customers, not private customers, E-Handel reported.

READ ALSO: Dog's paw print required to pick up parcel from post office

This means the services MyPack Collect, MyPack Home, Return Drop Off and Return Pickup will all be affected, and it's up to each individual service how they cover the cost and whether it is passed on to the customers who buy or return packages online.

In a message to its e-commerce customers, the postal service noted that additional seasonal costs already exist "in many countries and in many branches", the site reported.

Postnord is also putting in place further plans to avoid delays over winter, such as hiring extra trucks and drivers as well as extending opening hours in many locations.

READ ALSO: Swede accidentally receives Vladimir Putin's mail