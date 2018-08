This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more Membership Exclusives here.

The map lets you filter out locations by price for detached houses ('villor' in Swedish), apartments or average salaries – or use all three at the same time. We marked the highest prices and salaries as category A and the lowest prices and salaries as E. The filters are in the drop-down list in the bottom left-hand corner.

Use the search window to find a specific municipality and click on the pin to get the full information about it. Click on the symbol in the top right-hand corner to switch from map view to list view of all municipalities.

For example, in Stockholm one million kronor ($110,000) gets you, on average, a 14 square metre apartment. The same money buys you 220 square metres of a detached house in Sollefteå. But the map also shows that average salaries are higher in Stockholm: 32,200 kronor a month compared to 28,000 kronor in Sollefteå.

The cheapest properties are located either in northern or rural central Sweden. But you do not always have to travel far to get more bang for your buck: for example, if you buy a detached home in Borås, just a few kilometres outside the city of Gothenburg, you can get twice as much space for one million kronor.

The data is based on statistics by Svensk Mäklarstatistik analyzed by Svensk Fastighetsförmedling between July 2017 and June 2018, which excluded municipalities with fewer than 50 average sales per year (this explains why you can for example only see statistics for detached homes and not apartments in some municipalities). The data about average salaries was compiled by Statistics Sweden (SCB) in 2017.

View Property Map of Sweden 0 in a full screen map

The raw data used to produce this map can be downloaded here. If anything is unclear, or if you happen to spot a mistake, please don't hesitate to e-mail us.