The male migrant was found dead in a local park earlier this month but it took police a week to determine that a murder had occurred. The police investigation then led to the teenager who was arrested on Monday.

The migrant’s death led to a number of rumours amongst the local youth and numerous video clips of the victim were posted to social media. The migrant, who was in his 50s, reportedly lived in the Huskvarna park where he was found dead.

Police have been in contact with two other boys in connection with the crime. Both are under the age of 15 and one is as young as 13 according to P4 Jönköping . One of the boys is suspected of assaulting the migrant on the same day as the alleged murder while the other is suspected of harassing the victim.

The teenage murder suspect has been assigned a public defender.