A film released this week wants to convince Swedes that the country is not facing “national crisis and system collapse” despite what the current popular narrative seems to suggest. With a reworking of Sweden’s national anthem, ‘Du Gamla, Du Fria’, the film attempts to drive home the message that “Sweden is fantastic”.

Over a series of shots conveying Sweden’s natural beauty, social cohesion, sports and cultural output and of course its residents, eight well-known Swedes read an updated version of the anthem with the following lyrics:

You ancient, you free

You dark

You thunderous, you mighty

You, with your Jante Law and daddy days

Your coasts, your craft, your late-night shows

Your name travels the globe… but always returns home

To your caretakers, to your coffee drinkers

Your success…. your sing-alongs…. your suburbs

You who dares to fight the fight

To lead the cause. Stand tall

Radical

In your gymnasiums, your mosques, your arenas

Through your visionaries and characters

You ancient, you free

You brutal, you minimal, you brilliant

The lyrics are read by Holocaust survivor Hédi Fried, TV host Lotta Lundgren, handball star Linnéa Claeson, songwriter Thomas Stenström, comedian Nour El Refai, punk-rocker Kajsa Grytt and hip-hop artists Lamix and Pato Pooh.

Those behind the ‘Sweden is Fantastic’ campaign are remaining anonymous but said that no political party was involved with the creation of the two-minute film or its accompanying website

”The reason for our anonymity is simply that we as individuals are not interesting or relevant - we want the film to carry itself. Our purpose is to highlight the factors that make Sweden great, a counter-response to the ’good ol’ days’ mentality,” one of the initiators said in a press release.

The group castigated the media for creating “an image of the future that is unnecessarily dark, when in fact the Sweden of today has never been so strong, immense and beautiful.”

“Sweden is continuously performing highly in [the] largest global rankings – the country continues to share the highest ranking in the capability to reach all United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ranks globally second to highest amount of startups worth 1 billion dollars per capita and continues [to] outperform in entertainment with the second-highest ranking of top singles in international charts,” the press release said.