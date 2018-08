National weather agency SMHI released its preliminary statistics for the months of June, July and August on Wednesday, revealing several things that had never before happened in Sweden.

But let's start with June. It was one of the hottest in 100 years in southern Sweden, but it was still fairly cool and windy in the north, said SMHI. We had to wait another month for things to really heat up.

It was one of the hottest months of July ever recorded in several places of Sweden. Stockholm had the highest-ever average temperature in the country: 22.5C, several degrees above normal. Many of you followed The Local's coverage of serious forest fires that followed across the entire country.

Up until August 28th, when the weather started to cool down, the north had temperatures of 1-3C above normal and the south Sweden 2-4C.

In most of southern and central Sweden, it was the warmest summer since records began, including in Uppsala (records began 1722), Stockholm (1756), Lund (1859) and Gothenburg (1860).

Hästveda in southern Sweden claimed the summer's record for the hottest overall temperature, according to SMHI's preliminary figures. It saw the mercury climb to 34.6C on July 26th.

In fact, it was such a hot summer that you may even welcome the autumn, which we are pleased to announce arrived on August 3rd at the mountain of Kebnekaise. Coming soon, to a town near you.