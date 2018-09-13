Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Residents jump from top floor as fire rips through student corridor in Jönköping

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 September 2018
07:32 CEST+02:00
jönköpingfire

Share this article

Residents jump from top floor as fire rips through student corridor in Jönköping
The fire is believed to have started in a student apartment. Photo: Mattias Landström/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 September 2018
07:32 CEST+02:00
At least 11 people were injured after a fire tore through a residential building in southern Sweden.

Emergency services were called out to the blaze in the Råslätt area of Jönköping shortly after 2am.

Two people jumped from the building to escape the flames. One of them was caught by a life net and escaped without serious injuries, but the other person jumped before fire services arrived and was seriously injured. Swedish media reported they had jumped from balconies on the seventh floor, which is the top floor.

The county hospital in Ryhov confirmed that one person was "critically injured", another two people suffered medium injuries and were being treated in hospital.

The other eight were understood to have minor injuries, mainly due to smoke inhalation.

Around 200 residents were initially told to evacuate the building, although the fire mainly affected the apartments of around 50 people. Most people were able to return later on Thursday morning, according to the housing firm Vätterhem.

Most of the people who live in the building are students, and the fire is believed to have started in a student apartment. Police have opened an investigation into "carelessness endangering the public". 

The blaze was extinguished by 3am and the area has now been cordoned off while police and fire services investigate the cause of the fire.

Do you know more? E-mail news@thelocal.se

jönköpingfire
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swedish election results change after reporting error
  2. U2 singer Bono mocks Sweden Democrats at Paris concert
  3. What next for Sweden after election nailbiter?
  4. Sweden counts overseas votes in dead-heat election
  5. Identity of new Swedish government unclear as nationalist influence grows
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish election results change after reporting error
  2. U2 singer Bono mocks Sweden Democrats at Paris concert
  3. What next for Sweden after election nailbiter?
  4. Sweden counts overseas votes in dead-heat election
  5. Identity of new Swedish government unclear as nationalist influence grows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
What is SD's hidden agenda
12/09
Can I just move to Sweden?
12/09
North Sweden Vs South Sweden
12/09
How to give french cooking lessons ? Your impress
12/09
SVT shows their colours again
12/09
Swedish proprietary trading companies
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
Algarve Portugal For Sale mountain plot with container home
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Nielsen b.1839??
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 at Ma
03/09
A cosy cafe/restaurant in Gothenburg for rent
03/09
Plumber wanted
View all notices
Advertisement