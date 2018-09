In the final result, the Social Democrats got 28.3 percent while the Green and Left parties got 4.4 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The opposition Moderate Party, meanwhile, received 19.8 percent of the vote, while their allies the Centre, Liberal and Christian Democrat parties, got 8.6 percent, 5.5 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

The authority's board met at 9.30am on Sunday morning to double check the result, and was expected to determine the final allocation of parliamentary seats at about 10.30am.

Jenny Stad, the authority's press secretary, told Sweden's TT newswire that officials would analyse the final result on Sunday morning to check for any anomalies before deciding on the final distribution of seats to Sweden's eight parliamentary parties.

After the preliminary result on Monday morning, the three left-wing parties had 144 seats, just ahead of the centre-right Alliance bloc’s 143 seats.

Sweden's parliament is set to open on September 25, and then within two weeks, if Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has not yet resigned, there will be a parliamentary vote of confidence in him.

If more than half of MPs vote against him, then the parliament’s speaker will propose a new prime minister.

The speaker can propose four different prime minister candidates. If all four are rejected by parliament, a new election will be called.