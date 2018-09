The truck overturned in rush hour at one of the capital's busiest spots for road commuters.

It is currently blocking the E4/E20 motorway exit to the southern link road connecting Årsta and Nacka, said traffic authorities. Road rescue services have been called out to salvage the vehicle.

The road is expected to open again at 9.30am and traffic is being rerouted in the meantime.

"No one is injured but it is thought that it's going to take a couple of hours at least," Lena Baakki, Stockholm police control room officer, told Swedish news agency TT on Monday morning.

The truck was not carrying any dangerous goods. It is not known why it fell over.



Where the truck overturned. Photo: GoogleMaps

Two southbound lanes where also closed on Monday morning at the E4 Nybohov junction at Aspudden after a separate accident. They were scheduled to reopen by 8am.

And causing further headache for commuters, buses have been called in to replace the tram between Årstaberg and Stora Essingen after an overhead wire was torn down, and a faulty power rail at the Slussen metro station has caused northbound traffic to grind to a halt on the red line.