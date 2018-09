Court documents seen by The Local show that a request has been made to keep the man, a 19-year-old stateless person, in police custody pending the investigation.

The alleged rape took place at around 1pm on Friday at a high school in Nässjö, Småland.

The court decision on the detention order is likely to be made on Thursday, and the suspect will be represented by a public defender.

"He denies the crime," the suspect's lawyer told the TT newswire.