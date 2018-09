National weather agency SMHI has issued a class-two weather warning (the medium level on a scale from one to three) in western parts of the country, warning of gusts of up to 90-100 km/h on Friday.

"That's weather that could pose a danger to the public, one should be aware of that," said meteorologist Sofia Söderberg.

The harsh weather is expected to peak on Friday afternoon and evening, with the areas of Halland, Bohuslän, south-western Vänern and Dalsland among the worst affected by strong gusts of wind.

Windy weather is also forecast for the rest of southern and central Sweden, with a class-one warning (the least serious kind) in place from the southern Skåne region up to just north of Stockholm and Uppsala.

Insurance company Folksam on Thursday told home owners to secure any garden furniture or loose items in gardens or on balconies, and to put their car in a garage if possible to protect it from flying objects.

"But the most important thing is to not risk lives during the storm. That can be avoided by stocking up on food, flashlights and sources of heat in advance and stay at home, or seek cover indoors, for the duration of the storm," Erik Arvidsson, damage prevention officer, said in a press release.