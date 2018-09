A tear gas grenade was thrown into a garage area at the station. A man was arrested shortly afterwards for sabotage and violent behaviour towards public servants, TT reports.

“A police car was on its way into the detention centre and when the garage door opened, the suspect threw a tear gas grenade into it, aimed at the car,” Pär Olsson, duty officer with the Central (Mitt) Region police, said.

No police officers were injured during the incident, but smoke spread through the garages and partly into the building. Emergency services attended to clear smoke from the area.

The suspect fled from the scene on a moped, but a number of police patrol cars were dispatched, resulting in his detention shortly afterwards, police confirmed.

After speaking to prosecutors, the subject, who is 35 years old, was arrested.

Further investigation of the incident, including interviews and forensic examination was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

