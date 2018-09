The creature was sold at the Gothenburg Fish Auction the morning after the 'lobster premiere', the first day of the lobster fishing season when locals head out in boats to catch the crustaceans.

The decision as to which lobster crate goes under the hammer first is determined by a lottery among the boats who hauled in the first catch on Monday.

This year's winning bidder, Per–Arne Korshag from Falkenberg, has snapped up the season's first lobster twice previously.

The annual lobster auction has seen a sharp increase in price over recent years. The record so far was 2012, when the price per kilo for the first lobster reached 102,000 kronor.

Korshag paid around 28,000 per kilo when he won in both 2013 and 2014, but in 2008 the lobster was sold for a comparatively bargain price of only 1,180 kronor per kilo, a drop from 47,000 the year before that.