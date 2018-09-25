Swedish word of the day: höstmys
25 September 2018
12:09 CEST+02:00
12:09 CEST+02:00
Today's word is for people who are secretly excited the days are getting shorter. Image: nito103/Depositphotos
25 September 2018
12:09 CEST+02:00
Parents of adolescent children will agree that teenagers are hardwired differently. It’s why a one-size-fits-all curriculum does anything but ‘fit all’. It’s the concept behind Fieldwork Education’s International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC), a curriculum designed specifically to suit the developing adolescent brain.