The 58-year-old man apparently got stuck on Friday evening, and was only rescued on Monday morning.

The incident took place in the Alby area of Botkyrka, southwest of Stockholm, where emergency services arrived at 6.30am on Monday after someone raised the alarm.

"After a while we were able to get the lift open and then he wasn't contactable, but later he was able to say that he had been stuck since Friday and that he was thirsty," said Roger Magnusson from the local fire service, speaking to the TT newswire.

According to emergency services, there was an unspecified failure with the lift, and the man was taken to hospital for exhaustion.