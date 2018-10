By the time the police arrived, the men had already left the restaurant.

According to Nils Norling, press spokesman for the Malmö police, similar attempts were made at fast food outlets in Malmö Central Station and in Värnhem, where there is a shopping mall and bus interchange.

The crime is classed as "illegal dealing with counterfeit money".

A supermarket in Lund in June reported three men for defrauding it of 3,000 kronor, after they visited it three times in the same day, each time making small purchases with fake 500 kronor notes and pocketing the change.

The fraud was not discovered until the money in the cash registers was counted at the end of the day.