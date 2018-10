In what may be the most typically Swedish road accident ever, a truck carrying herring was forced to brake to avoid hitting an elk, causing the vehicle's fishy cargo to spill out.

Between ten and 20 barrels of herring fell out onto the road, most of them breaking open and covering the ground with the traditional Swedish delicacy.

"There's herring on a 100-metre stretch of the road, and there are herring fillets in the ditch," Robert Olsson from the local emergency services told Göteborgs Posten.

The road was closed for around an hour from 11pm, while a team of six from the emergency services got to work removing the fish and clearing the road with the help of the truck driver.

The accident took place close to the western island of Tjörn, well known for its herring fishing industry.

Elk and other wild animals cause thousands of road accidents in Sweden each year; over 60,000 were reported in 2017. It's unusual for herring to be involved, although earlier this year a truck carrying barrels of the stinky pickled variety dumped its load in the town of Mellerud, prompting a pungent clean-up operation.

