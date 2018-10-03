Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Real police nab fake officer in Malmö

Richard Orange
richard.orange@thelocal.com
Richard_Orange
3 October 2018
15:18 CEST+02:00
malmöpolicecrime

Real police nab fake officer in Malmö
The man now risks up to six months in prison. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A man in Malmö stuck flashing blue lights on his car roof and spent at least ten minutes trying to flag down passersby – until a real police car came and took him in.
The police imposter, who was in his 20s, was seized in the early hours of Wednesday after a witness called the actual police, who arrived at the scene ten minutes later.
 
"I don't know if he succeeded in stopping anyone, but it is still illegal," police press spokesperson Kim Hild told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. 
 
The man now risks up to six months in prison for the crime of "alleging a public office", which covers masquerading to be a police officer, soldier, customs officer or member of the emergency services. 
malmöpolicecrime
