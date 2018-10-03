Real police nab fake officer in Malmö

<div>The police imposter, who was in his 20s, was seized in the early hours of Wednesday after a witness called the actual police, who arrived at the scene ten minutes later.</div><div>"I don't know if he succeeded in stopping anyone, but it is still illegal," police press spokesperson Kim Hild told the <a href="https://www.sydsvenskan.se/2018-10-03/latsades-vara-malmopolis-greps-av-den-riktiga-polisen">Sydsvenskan</a> newspaper. </div><div>The man now risks up to six months in prison for the crime of "alleging a public office", which covers masquerading to be a police officer, soldier, customs officer or member of the emergency services. </div>