Real police nab fake officer in Malmö

The police imposter, who was in his 20s, was seized in the early hours of Wednesday after a witness called the actual police, who arrived at the scene ten minutes later.

"I don't know if he succeeded in stopping anyone, but it is still illegal," police press spokesperson Kim Hild told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

The man now risks up to six months in prison for the crime of "alleging a public office", which covers masquerading to be a police officer, soldier, customs officer or member of the emergency services.