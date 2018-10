?In an interview with the Metro newspaper, the 37-year-old LA Galaxy striker said the club where he launched his career would always be special for him.

“They want to have me home and see me in the sky blue jersey,” Ibrahimovic said of his former club. “MFF knows that the club lies close to my heart, that it’s my city, and that it was there that I started the story that I’m writing. Finish there? I don’t know. Perhaps.”

Ibrahimovic first raised the possibility during an interview on Instagram two weeks ago, when he said that the club had approached him, and that he would love to take it to the final of the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top football league.

“I’m not closing any doors, and it’s a trophy I’m missing,” he said.

There have also been rumours that Milan, the club where Ibrahimovic hit his career peak, wants him back. But Ibrahimovic played them down in the interview.

“The whole world wants to have Zlatan, so I’m not surprised. And Italy is my second home, everyone knows that. Of all the clubs I’ve played for Milan is the biggest, in many different ways. I was very happy there. But I’ve heard nothing concrete about this.”

At Galaxy, which attracts big name footballers at the end of their careers, Ibrahimovic has kept up his reputation as a prolific goal scorer, shooting 20 into the net in just 24 matches.