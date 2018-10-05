Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
A girl found an ancient sword in a Swedish lake and people are calling her the Queen of Sweden

The Local
5 October 2018
The sword is estimated to be 1,500 years old. Photo: Andrew Vanecek
5 October 2018
The news that an eight-year-old Swedish-American girl discovered a pre-Viking sword in a lake has caused excitement around the world, with many naming her the new Queen of Sweden.

In Sweden, many online followers wondered if this was a way to break Sweden's political deadlock (the country is in the process of trying to form a government after an inconclusive September 9th election).

Some went further and suggested she should rule the whole planet.

READ ALSO: Eight-year-old Swedish-American girl pulls pre-Viking era sword from lake


Saga and her sword. Photos: Andrew Vanecek
 

In general, people seemed quite happy to accept Saga Vanecek as their leader.

It was a good opportunity for a Monty Python reference...

... as well as Harry Potter 

Tweeters marvelled at Saga's name, which means 'the seeing one' in Norse, and is used to refer to epic legends about heroic struggles in both Swedish and English.

Some commenters said it was an extremely 'Swedish' tale (here's the herring and elk story referred to).

Others drew comparisons with a seven-year-old schoolgirl who found a sword in a lake in Cornwall, England last year. In that case, the sword was believed to be a toy or film prop, whereas the relic discovered by Saga is estimated by museum experts who spoke to The Local to date back to the 5th or 6th century AD:

As for Saga herself, when The Local asked her how she felt about the huge reaction to her discovery, she said it was "cool", but that she hopes to become a doctor, vet, or actress.

Read The Local's interview with Saga and her dad HERE

