A girl found an ancient sword in a Swedish lake and people are calling her the Queen of Sweden

<p>In Sweden, many online followers wondered if this was a way to break <a href="http://thelocal.se/tag/2018+election">Sweden's political deadlock</a> (the country is in the process of trying to form a government after an inconclusive September 9th election).</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ah, finally an end to our post-election limbo. Tell the political parties someone else has been chosen by fate to form a government. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sweden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sweden</a> <a href="https://t.co/RIlNZwjd2t">https://t.co/RIlNZwjd2t</a></p>— Carl Fridh Kleberg (@FridhKleberg) <a href="https://twitter.com/FridhKleberg/status/1047847944781815808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Some went further and suggested she should rule the whole planet.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well that’s it then, she’s the new ruler of earth. We all must pledge our fealty <a href="https://t.co/HOaRgUcqtr">https://t.co/HOaRgUcqtr</a></p>— David Teicher (@Aerocles) <a href="https://twitter.com/Aerocles/status/1047846983170514944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>In general, people seemed quite happy to accept Saga Vanecek as their leader.</p> Photos: Andrew Vanecek</i> </p><p>In general, people seemed quite happy to accept Saga Vanecek as their leader.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Eight-year-old Swedish girl Saga Vanecek is our queen and ruler now, and just in goddamn time. <a href="https://t.co/wz0w7SevGk">https://t.co/wz0w7SevGk</a></p>— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) <a href="https://twitter.com/studentactivism/status/1047864085151399936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>It was a good opportunity for a Monty Python reference...</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">'Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.' <a href="https://t.co/T9Ns4wXuzE">https://t.co/T9Ns4wXuzE</a></p>— Wikimedia UK (@wikimediauk) <a href="https://twitter.com/wikimediauk/status/1047847065278140419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>... as well as Harry Potter </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Be honest <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jk_rowling</a>: This is the Sword of Gryffindor, isn’t it? <a href="https://t.co/Xa5Gygy11g">https://t.co/Xa5Gygy11g</a></p>— Emma Löfgren (@ekjlofgren) <a href="https://twitter.com/ekjlofgren/status/1047859238238900225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Tweeters marvelled at Saga's name, which means 'the seeing one' in Norse, and is used to refer to epic legends about heroic struggles in both Swedish and English.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">She will get a saga written about her, The saga of Saga.</p>— Jonathan (@ZabaJonarr) <a href="https://twitter.com/ZabaJonarr/status/1047833102750552064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Some commenters said it was an extremely 'Swedish' tale (<a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181003/elk-herring-chaos-sweden-road-accident-tjorn?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter">here's the herring and elk story</a> referred to).</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ok, this story may be even more quintessentially Swedish than the herring and elk story. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sweden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sweden</a> <a href="https://t.co/gW1Q8QFS1Y">https://t.co/gW1Q8QFS1Y</a></p>— Ron Morrison (@kentuckyron) <a href="https://twitter.com/kentuckyron/status/1047808163741937666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Others drew comparisons with a seven-year-old schoolgirl who <a href="https://metro.co.uk/2017/09/03/a-girl-just-found-an-excalibur-sword-in-the-lake-from-king-arthurs-legend-6899541/">found a sword in a lake in Cornwall</a>, England last year. In that case, the sword was believed to be a toy or film prop, whereas the relic discovered by Saga is estimated by museum experts who spoke to The Local to date back to the 5th or 6th century AD:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">She and the British girl who pulled a sword out of a pond in the UK a while back need to have a summit meeting post-haste.</p>— CaffieneKitty (@Caffienekitty) <a href="https://twitter.com/Caffienekitty/status/1047945502279393280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>As for Saga herself, when The Local asked her how she felt about the huge reaction to her discovery, she said it was "cool", but that she hopes to become a doctor, vet, or actress.</p>