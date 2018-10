The survey of Swedish sublets, also known as second-hand or 'andra hand' rentals, was carried out by the National Board of Housing, Building and Planning (Boverket) at the request of the government, Dagens Industri reported.

The report shows that the average second-hand rental price has risen by 72 percent between 2009 and 2017.

The differences between areas are stark. In Stockholm, the average monthly rent for a one-room apartment rented directly from the owner (known as a bostadsrätt) is approximately 13,000 kronor, compared to 7,400 kronor in Gothenburg and just 6,800 -- almost half the Stockholm figure -- in the southern city of Malmö.

READ ALSO: Here's how much it costs to rent in Sweden's biggest cities

Sub-letting from a landlord who has a first-hand rental contract (hyresrätt) is substantially cheaper in Stockholm, at 10,500 kronor per month on average for a one-room apartment. In Gothenburg and Malmö. these prices were almost exactly the same as the average rent of a bostadsrätt apartment.

The average price of a second-hand hyresrätt rose by 59 percent over the eight-year period between 2009 and 2017, while the cost of renting a bostadsrätt apartment had crept up by an average of 84 percent.

The study from Boverket also showed that second-hand rentals were on average 65 percent higher than first-hand rentals.

READ ALSO: What rights do I have as a second-hand renter in Sweden?