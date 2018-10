Police were alerted shortly after 9am after a fight broke out inside Rosengård Centrum, a popular shopping mall with a supermarket, restaurants and a large number of small, locally owned shops.

When they arrived they found that the victim had already been seriously wounded, and he died before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

"He was stabbed to death inside a shop," Stephan Söderholm, a spokesperson for the Malmö police told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "The shopping centre has been evacuated and cordoned off."

Shortly afterwards, a team of officers raided a nearby apartment, where they arrested one man. "The person we were looking for was found in connection with the raid on the apartment we decided to make," the police wrote in a statement issued an hour and a half later.

Magnus Pettersson, the prosecutor handling the case, said that the man who had been arrested was suspected of murder and that both he and witnesses would be interviewed formally by police today.

"One person is now being held on suspicion of murder," he told Swedish broadcaster SVT. "Both the suspect and the victim are middle-aged, but how it came to blows, I neither can not want to comment on."

One local man told Sydsvenskan that he had been working in his office in the mall at the time the fight broke out.

"I didn't notice anything. I just saw a load of police rush into the shop. It's terrible."