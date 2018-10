As The Local has previously reported, the diversion is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks, as two new bridges are put in place, for a motorway slipway and a temporary rail link.

The road, which is normally used by 55,000 vehicles daily, closed on Thursday and is expected to reopen on October 27th.

Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling the route if possible, and instead choose to work from home, take time off or car share with others to save themselves from getting stuck in traffic.

Others will be diverted via Lund and Hjärup. Sweden's Transport Administration told The Local on Monday that it hopes fewer people using the road will make it easier for those who have no choice.

The project is part of a five billion kronor upgrade to the railroad between Arlöv and Lund, which will see it expanded from two to four tracks, with a new station built in southern Lund and three others refurbished.

The temporary rail bridge will allow rail traffic to be diverted while the expansion is carried out, while the new road bridge is required to make space at Alnarp junction for the new tracks.

The biggest of the two bridges is 22 metres wide and weighs 5,000 tonnes, the other is 16 metres wide and weighs 4,000 tonnes.