Sweden has not had an American ambassador since January 2017 when Trump took office.

The 42-year-old Ken Howery is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist from Texas, who co-founded Paypal together with Elon Musk and was also a co-founder of a San Francisco-based venture capital firm.

Howery's appointment is not yet official though, as he must be confirmed by the US Senate before he can take on the role.

READ ALSO: 'When a US president speaks about Sweden, the fallout can last a long time'