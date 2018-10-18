Ericsson turns first net profit in more than two years
18 October 2018
15:00 CEST+02:00
15:00 CEST+02:00
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm presented the results on Thursday. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
18 October 2018
15:00 CEST+02:00
The words ‘boarding’ and ‘school’ often summon images of strict teachers, drab dormitories and downcast children. That image couldn’t be further from reality at Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Läroverket (SSHL), where boarders describe the ‘fairytale’ school as a home away from home.