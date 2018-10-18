Lisbet Palme, widow of murdered Swedish PM, dies aged 87

Her family said she had died after a period of illness, reported the TT news agency on Thursday.

Lisbet Palme, a child psychologist, was chairwoman of Unicef in 1990-1991 and of the Swedish Unicef committee until 1999. She was married to Olof Palme from 1956 until his death in 1986.

Mr Palme did not have a bodyguard with him on the night he and Mrs Palme were walking along the busy Sveavägen after a spontaneous trip to a downtown Stockholm cinema on February 28th, 1986.

A gunman came up from behind and shot him twice in the back. Mrs Palme was also grazed by a bullet. She later identified Christer Pettersson as the shooter in a line-up, but he was acquitted by an appeals court.

The murder sent shockwaves through Sweden and a killer was never convicted, nor was the gun found.

Mr and Mrs Palme had three children together, Mårten, Joakim and Mattias.



Lisbet Palme and Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in 2016. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

