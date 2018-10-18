Lisbet Palme, widow of murdered Swedish PM, dies aged 87
18 October 2018
13:18 CEST+02:00
13:18 CEST+02:00
Lisbet Palme with her husband Olof and son Joakim in 1963. Photo: Jonny Graaf/Expressen/TT
18 October 2018
13:18 CEST+02:00
The words ‘boarding’ and ‘school’ often summon images of strict teachers, drab dormitories and downcast children. That image couldn’t be further from reality at Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Läroverket (SSHL), where boarders describe the ‘fairytale’ school as a home away from home.