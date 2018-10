The letter or package containing a kind of powder was sent to a business in Östermalm, the business district of Stockholm. Police have opened an investigation into illegal threats against a group.

"The intention was to threaten in some way the people this was sent to," police press spokesperson Anna Westberg said.

Police, emergency services, and an ambulance were called to Ingmar Bergmans gata in the prestigious Stureplan area shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, with staff seen wearing gas masks as a precaution.

It is unclear how many people came in contact with the powder, but nobody is reported to be hurt or injured by the substance. Several blocks around Stureplan were cordoned off and some bus lines in the vicinity were diverted on Wednesday afternoon, but later in the evening the cordons were removed.

Police described the package as a letter rather than a parcel, and its contents will now be analyzed by specialists.

"The first evaluation that has been done is that the contents are not dangerous. But the Public Health Agency has judged that we should do an analysis," explained Westberg. This analysis will take at least 24 hours, according to police.